YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

NYSE YETI traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. 1,157,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in YETI by 67.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after acquiring an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in YETI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

