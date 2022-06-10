YENTEN (YTN) Achieves Market Cap of $36,625.18

YENTEN (YTN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, YENTEN has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $36,625.18 and approximately $8.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,092.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,686.36 or 0.05796532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00198554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00580109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.81 or 0.00604301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00069333 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004149 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.