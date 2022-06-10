Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

NYSE:YSG opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.71. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 332,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Yatsen by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yatsen by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

