Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

YRI stock traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.21. 2,985,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of C$6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.05.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at C$14,871,172.97.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

