xRhodium Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $628,700.57 and approximately $235.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00362816 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars.

