Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,292,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,261,000. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,653,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.69. 24,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,046. The firm has a market cap of $176.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.80 and a 200 day moving average of $250.84.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

