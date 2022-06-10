Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.4% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.85. 588,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,655,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.55.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

