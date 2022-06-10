Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Acquires 535 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,487,255. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.22 and a 12 month high of $113.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average of $99.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.