Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Acquires 363 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,116,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $617,821,000 after purchasing an additional 107,537 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.62. The stock had a trading volume of 205,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,761. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.13.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.