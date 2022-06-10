WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $53.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSFS. StockNews.com raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

WSFS stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 447,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,215. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

