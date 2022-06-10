Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Market Cap Reaches $243,532.60

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $126.77 or 0.00423793 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $243,532.60 and approximately $1,415.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.00317346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00440189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars.

