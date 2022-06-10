Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $285.88 or 0.00985152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $298.68 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00320228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00452729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 336.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00023243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,085,773 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

