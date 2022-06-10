Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $148.83

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $148.83 and last traded at $149.80, with a volume of 22320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.07. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,237.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at $78,877,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,273 shares of company stock valued at $59,357,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 46.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Workday by 7.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Workday by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

