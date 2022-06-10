Woodline Partners LP Acquires 147,640 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8,388.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 147,640 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 1.7% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $118,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASML by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $18.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $523.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $577.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $214.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $509.55 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale decreased their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($824.73) to €630.00 ($677.42) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.44.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

