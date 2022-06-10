Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $546,112.00

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00011985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.29 million and $546,112.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,377.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.61 or 0.05860337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00195470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.81 or 0.00581445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00598888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00069437 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

