WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $1.61 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

