WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,476 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.