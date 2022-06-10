WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

