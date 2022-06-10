WNY Asset Management LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,570 shares of company stock valued at $50,669,969 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.85.

Shares of MRNA opened at $134.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day moving average of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

