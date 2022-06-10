Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives $4,132.00 Average PT from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,772.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($35.09) to GBX 2,700 ($33.83) in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt upgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,400 ($67.67) to GBX 5,300 ($66.42) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($53.88) to GBX 3,700 ($46.37) in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:WZZZY remained flat at $$9.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

