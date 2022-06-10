WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.30 and last traded at $50.30. 2,039,759 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,408,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27.

Get WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,100,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,509,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.