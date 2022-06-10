Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $164.19

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $164.19 and last traded at $164.35, with a volume of 707564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.47.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Boston Partners raised its stake in Whirlpool by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after acquiring an additional 255,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $57,906,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Whirlpool by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 3,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 138,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

