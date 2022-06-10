Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$68.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

TSE:WPM traded up C$2.23 on Friday, hitting C$53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,573. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$45.76 and a one year high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$350.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$361.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1299999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In related news, Director John Brough sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total transaction of C$58,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,280. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$2,825,187.83. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,751 shares of company stock worth $9,804,911.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

