WHALE (WHALE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.02 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, WHALE has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and $2.02 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00007382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00335489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.89 or 0.00442771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030614 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.