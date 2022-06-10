Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,586,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,850,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock worth $61,997,191. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $76.44 on Friday, hitting $2,221.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,403.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,648.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

