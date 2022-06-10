Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 825 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $128,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,184,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,018,000.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,746,070. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21.

