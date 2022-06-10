Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $295,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.23. The stock had a trading volume of 123,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,810,506. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $255.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

