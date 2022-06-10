Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $97,314.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,200.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,639 shares of company stock valued at $9,225,134. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,204. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.