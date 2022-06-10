Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $660,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $10.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,607. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.91 and a 200 day moving average of $300.19. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $226.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

