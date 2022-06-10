Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 108,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

