West Family Investments Inc. Sells 993 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Target by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,424 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,569,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.13. The stock had a trading volume of 125,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,464,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $145.51 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.29 and a 200 day moving average of $216.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.78.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

