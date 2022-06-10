West Family Investments Inc. Sells 253 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hershey by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,814,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,768,000 after buying an additional 113,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.00. 11,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,730. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $320.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,503 shares of company stock worth $3,602,455 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

