West Family Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.80.

NYSE CRM traded down $9.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.04. 87,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,552,382. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.15 billion, a PE ratio of 181.66, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,366,290 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.