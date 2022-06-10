West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 275.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.57. 259,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,479,839. The company has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

