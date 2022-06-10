West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.47. 49,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,566. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

