West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $60.45. 137,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,283,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

