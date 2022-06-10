West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WST traded down $9.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.68. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.12 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.