West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,045 shares of company stock valued at $874,473. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 197,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,554,608. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

