West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 183.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 677,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,538,000 after purchasing an additional 105,721 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,185,520. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

