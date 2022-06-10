Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock traded down $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $83.23. 1,955,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,311. Welltower has a one year low of $78.19 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.80.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.