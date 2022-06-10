Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.29.
WELL stock traded down $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $83.23. 1,955,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,311. Welltower has a one year low of $78.19 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.