Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.29.

NYSE WELL traded down $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,311. Welltower has a one year low of $78.19 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Welltower by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 406.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

