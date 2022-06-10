Wells Fargo & Company Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $160.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.26.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $133.51 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $110.83 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day moving average of $167.46.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after acquiring an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

