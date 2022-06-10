Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.51

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 554449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,211 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

