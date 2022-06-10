Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $22.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 247,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,195,616.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 757,302 shares of company stock worth $11,098,163.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $4,533,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $1,921,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $3,462,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

