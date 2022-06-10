Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.