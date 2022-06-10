Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Shares of WPM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 38,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,566. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

