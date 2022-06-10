Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.32.

Chevron stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.32. 75,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,011,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

