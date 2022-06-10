Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 45,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.13. 13,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,353. The firm has a market cap of $453.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.27.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

