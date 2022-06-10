Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 2,890 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.33.

LIN stock traded down $8.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.05. 6,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,685. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.23 and a 200-day moving average of $316.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

