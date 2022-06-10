Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 475 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.47.

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.99 on Friday, hitting $299.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $284.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,276,960 shares of company stock worth $378,610,008. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

